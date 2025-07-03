Food stocks increase in country | interim government News

About the government stock, procurement and distribution situation, the Ministry of Food said on July 1 last year, the total stock of rice and wheat in the country was 14.73 lakh metric tons.

At the beginning of the current fiscal year, there were 17.64 lakh metric tons of rice and wheat stocks in various warehouses of the country, which is about three lakh metric tons more than that of the same period of the last fiscal.

Of this, rice stock was 10.60 lakh metric tons while wheat stock was 4.13 lakh metric tons, said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing today.

At the beginning of the new fiscal year, rice stock increased to 15.41 lakh metric tons.

