Foreign observers who certified last three elections will not be allowed | election News

Foreign observers who certified last three elections will not be allowed

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin today firmly said the foreign observers who were biased in certifying the last three national elections will not be allowed to monitor future polls.

The CEC made the declaration while talking to media after a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Ajit Singh, held at the Election Commission office here in Agargaon.

“Why should we approve those who certified the last three elections? Should we accept the observers who declared those elections to be very good and acceptable? We will only accept the observers who are experienced, defendable, reliable, and have monitored elections in various countries. We will not accept those who endorsed the last three elections,” he said.

During the meeting, the CEC briefed the envoy on the commission’s ongoing preparations for the upcoming elections.

“We have informed the High Commissioner about the preparatory work we’ve undertaken so far across various sectors,” said the CEC, adding that the commission had provided detailed information about their preparations, particularly the plan to launch voter education activities nationwide.

To this end, he also said that a nationwide awareness campaign will be launched.

The Canadian High Commissioner inquired whether Bangladesh would be able to conduct the upcoming elections effectively. In response, the CEC assured him of the Election Commission’s readiness and shared detailed updates on preparations, including plans to launch a nationwide voter awareness and education campaign.

On the issue of artificial intelligence (AI), the CEC emphasized its potential misuse as a serious concern. “Misuse of AI poses a threat to our electoral process. Canada faced similar challenges in its last election and has assured us of support. We’ve sought their guidance based on their experience,” he said.

“The Election Commission is taking the matter very seriously and hopes to receive full cooperation from Canada, as well as from other international partners,” he added.

“We are confident in our ability to hold free, fair, and impartial elections,” the CEC affirmed.

He mentioned that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the Election Commission, saying they have assured that if any gaps arise, they will step in to address them.

At the same time, they have emphasized the importance of holding free, fair, and acceptable elections as well as discussions also included the inclusion of women voters, ensuring voter participation in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, and the threat posed by the misuse of AI technology.

The CEC noted that AI is a serious concern for Bangladesh as well, and efforts are underway to address it.

In response to a question from journalists regarding the arrival of foreign observers, he said, “We have invited the European Union to act as observers. They have been asked to inform us in advance. Since they will need to coordinate and send observers from 28 countries, we have welcomed them ahead of time.”

The CEC mentioned that Canada has expressed its support for the commission’s overall efforts, including voter awareness campaigns, training of polling officers, training of observers, and training of agents.

He further stated that Canada is ready to assist and that discussions will continue. “Canada has expressed its desire to see free, fair, and credible elections. They have also emphasized the importance of including women in the voter registration process and inquired about voter awareness initiatives in the hilly regions,” he said, adding, “The EC confirmed that preparations in these areas are ongoing”.

He concluded by saying that the Canadian High Commissioner expressed satisfaction after getting clear idea about the Election Commission’s commitment.