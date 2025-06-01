Formal charge filed against Hasina over July crimes against humanity | Miscellaneous News

The prosecution submitted the formal charge at the office of the ICT Registrar around noon.

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today filed the formal charge in a crimes against humanity case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina over monstrous crimes committed to suppress the July-August Mass Uprising.

The prosecution submitted the formal charge at the office of the ICT Registrar around noon. Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were also accused in the case.

The investigation agency of the ICT on May 12 filed its probe report in the crimes against humanity and mass killing case, bringing five charges against the accused.

"The probe body has brought five charges against the mastermind of the crimes and superior commander Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun," ICT Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said earlier.

The Chief Prosecutor said the ousted prime minister incited crimes against humanity through her July 14 press briefing, where she described the anti-discrimination agitators as the grandchildren of the Rajakars.

"She unleashed various law enforcement and intelligence agencies against them (the protesting students). Apart from the state agencies, armed members of the Awami League and its associate bodies like the Jubo League and Chhatra League swooped on the protesters with all their might. They slaughtered the agitating students, injured them and committed crimes against humanity," Muhammad Tajul Islam also said.

The ICT Chief Prosecutor said accused Sheikh Hasina gave a direct order to commit crimes against humanity.

"The investigation agency seized records of telephonic conversations of Sheikh Hasina, in which she repeatedly confirmed that she ordered all the state agencies to eliminate innocent civilians peacefully protesting for a fair demand, using helicopters, drones and APCs (armoured personnel carriers)," he added.

The three other charges are related to specific incidents in which crimes were committed following the directives of Sheikh Hasina, the Chief Prosecutor confirmed.