Former CEC ATM Shamsul Huda dies at 83 | Miscellaneous News

Shamsul Huda was declared dead at the hospital around 10:15 am, said Parvez Hasan, executive of the Customer Service Department at the United Hospital.

Former Chief Election Commissioner ATM Shamsul Huda passed away at a hospital in the capital on Saturday morning. He was 83.

Shamsul Huda was declared dead at the hospital around 10:15 am, said Parvez Hasan, executive of the Customer Service Department at the United Hospital.

His brother-in-law Ashfaq Quaderi said Shamsul Huda breathed his last at his residence around 9 am and then he was taken to United Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Quaderi said.

He is survived by wife and one daughter.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after his daughter returns from the United States, Quaderi said.

Shamsul Huda served as the Chief Election Commissioner and oversaw Bangladesh’s 2008 national election.

Earlier, Huda was a director and vice chairman of GSP Finance Company (Bangladesh) Limited, a Bangladeshi non-banking financial institution.

Source: UNB