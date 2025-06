Late Karim's family sources confirmed dainikshiksha.com this noon. He was 60. Karim was a professor of bcs general education cadre.

Former director general of the director of Secondary and Higher Education, professor ABM Rezaul Karim passes away Friday morning (inna...rajeun). Died in Dhaka at 10 am on Friday.

Late Karim's family sources confirmed dainikshiksha.com this noon. He was 60. Karim was a professor of bcs general education cadre.

Before joining as DG of DSHE in December 2024, Prof ABM Rezaul Karim, was serving the same institution as director (college and adminstration).