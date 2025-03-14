Former DU Vice-Chancellor Arefin Siddique passes away | University News

While conversing with others, he suddenly collapsed. His family members reported that he was immediately taken to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital, where doctors placed him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University (DU) Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique passed away on Thursday night, leaving behind a legacy of academic excellence and leadership. He was 72.

He breathed his last at 10:45 pm while undergoing treatment at the Neurosurgery Department of Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital, his brother Saifullah Siddique told UNB over phone.

Dr Siddique's namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhanmondi Idgah Mosque after the Jumma prayers on Friday. Later, he will be buried beside his parents at Azimpur Graveyard.

Despite receiving intensive medical care, he could not recover after being placed on life support.

On 6 March, Prof Siddique withdrew cash from a bank booth before heading to Dhaka Club in Ramna.

While conversing with others, he suddenly collapsed. His family members reported that he was immediately taken to Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital, where doctors placed him in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As his condition deteriorated, he was put on life support.

Medical sources confirmed that he suffered a sudden brain stroke, which led to critical neurological failure.

Born on October 26, 1953, in Dhaka, Professor Siddique hailed from Raipura Upazila in Narsingdi district.

He obtained his master's degree from the department of Mass Communication and Journalism at DU in 1975 and did PhD on televised teaching from the University of Mysore of India in 1985.

He joined DU Mass Communication and Journalism department in 1980.

Dr Siddique also served as acting dean of Social Science Faculty and as senate and syndicate member.

He served as the Chairman of DU’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism before being appointed the 27th Vice-Chancellor in 2009, a position he held until 2017.

After completing his tenure, he returned to teaching at his department until his retirement in June 2020.

Beyond academia, Prof Siddique played an active role in various professional and cultural organisations.

He served as the President and General Secretary of the Dhaka University Teachers’ Association.

Besides, he was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and a trustee of the National Museum.

His passing has left a profound impact on students, colleagues and admirers across the country.

Source: UNB