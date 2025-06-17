Former JUST VC lands in jail in graft case | University News

Former JUST VC lands in jail in graft case

Professor Md Abdus Sattar, former vice-chancellor of the Jashore University of Science and Technology, was taken into the custody of Jashore Central Jail on Monday in a graft case.

Shaikh Nazmul Alam, senior district and sessions judge, Jashore, passed the order on the day after rejecting his bail prayer, said Sirajul Islam, public prosecutor in Jashore for the Anti-Corruption Commission. According to the case documents, Professor Sattar, JUST’s planning and development department deputy director Abdur Rouf and Islamic University pro vice-chancellor Kamal Uddin were facing charges of embezzling Tk 61,31,732.

ACC deputy director in Jashore Al Amin filed the case with a Jashore court on August 21, 2023.