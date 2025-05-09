Former Narayanganj Mayor Ivy arrested after overnight tension | Miscellaneous News

Around 11pm, a police team from Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station arrived at Ivy's home, and the news quickly spread, triggering protests.

Former Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Mayor Dr. Selina Hayat Ivy was arrested from her city residence early Friday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station Nasir Uddin said they detained her from ‘Chunka Kutir’ in Deobhog around 5:45am, citing multiple charges, including murder.

The overnight tension centring the drive to detain the Awami League-backed former mayor ended after police took her into custody, as hundreds of supporters gathered in front of her house upon learning about the law enforcers’ presence.

Around 11pm, a police team from Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station arrived at Ivy's home, and the news quickly spread, triggering protests.

Her supporters blocked four roads to prevent police access to the area.

Announcements from nearby mosques urged people to gather in front of Ivy's house in solidarity, creating a tense atmosphere that persisted throughout the night.

Inside her house, Ivy addressed her supporters, saying, “Tell them (the police) that I will not leave home at night. If they want to arrest me, they must come during daylight hours.”

In the early morning, senior police officers entered the residence and arrested her around 5:45am.

OC Nasir said Ivy was detained in connection with several pending cases, including charges of murder.

Before the arrest, Ivy claimed police failed to show her an arrest warrant and urged her supporters to remain calm.