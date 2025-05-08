Former President Abdul Hamid leaves Dhaka for Thailand | Miscellaneous News

The officer, requesting anonymity, told UNB that Abdul Hamid arrived at the airport around 11pm on Wednesday and completed immigration procedures before boarding the flight.

Former President Abdul Hamid left Dhaka in the early hours of Thursday for Bangkok to undergo medical treatment.

He departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:55am aboard Thai Airways flight TG340, accompanied by two individuals, according to an intelligence officer stationed at the airport.

The officer, requesting anonymity, told UNB that Abdul Hamid arrived at the airport around 11pm on Wednesday and completed immigration procedures before boarding the flight.

This marks Abdul Hamid’s first overseas trip since the fall of the Awami League government nine months ago, following a mass uprising spearheaded by students and the general public.

On 14 January, a case was filed against 124 individuals, including former President Abdul Hamid, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul, over an alleged attack and shooting during the student-led protest.

Abdul Hamid was sworn in as the country’s 20th President on 24 April 2013.

He began his second term as the 21st President on the same date in 2018. His presidency concluded on 24 April 2023, when Md Shahabuddin assumed office.

Before his presidency, he served as Deputy Speaker from 1996 to 2001 and later as Speaker of the Ninth National Parliament from 2009 to 2013.

Abdul Hamid joined the Awami League at the end of 1969. In the 1970 Pakistan general election, he was elected from the Mymensingh-18 constituency, becoming the youngest Member of Parliament at the time.

He went on to be elected as MP for Kishoreganj-5 in the general elections of 1973, 1986, 1991, 1996, 2001, and 2009, all as a nominee of the Awami League.