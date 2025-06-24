Four injured in cocktail explosion in front of NCP central office | Politics News

Four injured in cocktail explosion in front of NCP central office

A cocktail explosion occurred in front of the central office of the National Citizens’ Party, injuring four people, confirmed Mushfiq-us-Salehin, joint member secretary of the NCP Media Cell, to UNB.

The incident took place around 10:00pm on Monday night.

He stated that the injured individuals are — Shafiqul Islam from the Shramik Wing; Abdur Rob, a central organiser of Juba Shokti; Suman Hossain, joint member secretary of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Hazaribagh Police Station; and Asif Uddin Samrat, a member of NCP Dhaka Metropolitan.

When asked who might be responsible, he said, ‘Those who are against our party are likely behind this. But nothing can be said with certainty.’

