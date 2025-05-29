Four KU teachers receive VC award | University News

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim handed over certificates, medals, crests, and cheques of Tk 50,000 to each of the recipients, as the chief guest.

In recognition of their outstanding research contributions, four-faculty members from different schools of Khulna University (KU) have been conferred with the Vice-Chancellor Award 2024.

The award-giving ceremony was held today (Wednesday) in the conference room of the university's Central Research Laboratory.

The awardees are - Professor Dr Md Haidar Ali Biswas, Mathematics Discipline under the School of Science, Engineering and Technology, Professor Dr Alokesh Kumar Ghosh, the Fisheries and Marine Resources Technology Discipline under the School of Life Science, Professor Dr Md Nasif Ahsan, Economics Discipline under the School of Social Science, and Lecturer Imtiaz Mashroor from the Human Resource Management Discipline under the School of Management and Business Administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim said that, research is an important factor in assessing university rankings.

“To spread the light of development and progress in society, achieving excellence in education and research is essential. Our teachers are fulfilling this responsibility with utmost sincerity,” he said.

The contributions of the awardees are not only being recognized nationally but are also having a significant impact on the global stage, he said.

“This award is not just a token of recognition but an inspiration for all. We must broaden the scope of our research and ensure that the knowledge generated benefits society,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of advanced research tools, he added that the optimum use of modern equipment at the Central Research Laboratory can significantly enhance the quality of research, he also mentioned plans to organize the award ceremony on a larger scale from next year and introduce the idea of launching an “Emerging Researcher Award” to encourage young researchers. Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Harun –or- Rashid Khan addressed the event as a special guest.

Director of the Research and Innovation Centre Professor Dr Kazi Mohammad Didarul Islam, presided over the event while the Research Officer of the Centre Sajjad Hossain Tuhin, conducted the programme.

Deans of different schools, heads of disciplines, faculty members, and guardians of the awardees were also present at the ceremony.