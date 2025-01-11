His other notable books include "Bangladesh-er Rajneetir Shonkoter Boishisto" (2003), "Tattabadhayak Sarkar: Oshubho Chinho" (2009), "1971 American Gopon Potro" (2006), and "American Nothigulite Mujib Hotya" (2013).

Today is the fourth death anniversary of Mizanur Rahman Khan, who was the joint editor of Prothom Alo.

The noted journalist died of cardiac arrest in 2021 at a private hospital in the capital. He was 53. He was buried at the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur.

He was one of the few journalists who became known for their expertise on writing about judicial matters.

Before joining Prothom Alo, he worked as a journalist in different media, including Samakal, Jugantar, Manabjamin, Muktakantha, Banglabazar, New Nation, Saptahik Manchitra, and two other dailies published from Barishal -- Daily Dakshinanchal and Biplobi Bangladesh.

Marking the death anniversary, Mizanur Rahman Khan Smrity Sangsad and his family have chalked up various programmes.

His first book, "Shongbidhan Ebong Tottabodhayak Sarkar Niye Bitorko," was published in 1995.

His other notable books include "Bangladesh-er Rajneetir Shonkoter Boishisto" (2003), "Tattabadhayak Sarkar: Oshubho Chinho" (2009), "1971 American Gopon Potro" (2006), and "American Nothigulite Mujib Hotya" (2013).

He also conducted a comprehensive study on "the genesis philosophy of the first Constitution" and various aspects of the Liberation War