Freedom fighter leaves home following harassment

Freedom fighter Abdul Hai Kanu was forced to leave his ancestral home in Cumilla's Chauddagram after being harassed by alleged Jamaat-e-Islami supporters yesterday morning.

"My husband left yesterday afternoon as he was mentally devastated and scared. Our house has been attacked twice since August 5—on August 19 and September 2—by Jamaat activists," Kanu's wife, Rehana Begum, told The Daily Star today.

A video that went viral on the Awami League's official X account (formerly Twitter) last night shows a group of men ordering Kanu to leave the area by nightfall. In the video, the men are seen putting a string of shoes around his neck.

According to Kanu, he was intercepted and taken to Kuliara Primary School by a man named Hashem while he was out buying medicine around 11:30am.

"They dragged me by the collar to the school, placed a sharp knife at my neck, and threatened to kill me," Kanu told The Daily Star over phone.

"They also beat me, forced a garland of shoes around my neck, and ordered me to leave the district by nightfall."

Kanu accused Abul Hashem Mazumder and Wahid Mazumder—both Jamaat leaders—of leading the attack.

"Hashem was involved in other attacks and incidents of torture between 2001 and 2006. They have even attacked my house several times after August 5," he said.

Kanu, also a member of the Krishak League central committee, claimed to have been falsely implicated in nine cases in 2016 by former Railway Minister Mujibul Haque.

According to Kanu, these cases were reprisals for his refusal to provide funds for Haque's son's 2016 election campaign for the post of Batisha union council chairman.

However, Akhteruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Chauddagram Police Station, reported that only two cases, including one involving murder charges, were found on record against Kanu.

When contacted, Mahfuzur Rahman, amir of Jamaat-e-Islami's Chauddagram unit, denied his party's involvement in the incident.

"Local leaders did not participate in this incident. We are also unsure if Hashem, who is an expatriate, is one of our activists," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus condemned the incident, issuing a strong statement this afternoon.

"We strongly condemn the defamation of Freedom Fighter Abdul Hai in Chauddagram on Sunday. The police and local administration have been directed to investigate the incident and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice," reads a Facebook post from the CA press wing.

The post also noted that Kanu is an accused in nine cases, including one for murder.

"We urge everyone to refrain from taking the law into their own hands," the statement added.

Chauddagram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rahamat Ullah visited Kanu's residence this afternoon and assured him of security should he choose to return home.

