Freshers’ Reception held at BUP | University News

The Freshers’ Reception 2024-2025 for the newly enrolled students of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at BUP Campus on Sunday (13 April).

BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, PhD was present on the occasion as the Chief Guest.

At the outset of the programme, the new students were briefed on academic and administrative affairs of BUP, said a press release on Monday (14 April).

The Chief Guest, during his speech, congratulated the students on getting admitted to BUP. He said that a student at the tertiary level must ponder on inculcating qualities such as discipline, tolerance, empathy, honesty and integrity, self-confidence, learning ability, moral values, etc.

He also added that BUP offers a kind of education that enables one to understand the realities better.

He said that BUP recognized the importance of addressing society’s specific needs and aspirations as well as strengthening the societal fabric, ethical standards, and moral values.

In line with the commitment to providing education, BUP underscores the importance of outcome-based and need-based education.

Outcome-based education focuses on achieving specific goals and ensuring that students acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective selected fields.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain along with BUP high officials, faculty members, staffs and students were present in the programme, he added.