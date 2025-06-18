From Burritos to State Leadership: Minnesota’s Melissa Hortman remembered as tireless public servant | Lifestyle News

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot early Saturday at their home in suburban Brooklyn Park in what authorities have described as targeted political violence. Their deaths came just hours after attending a major Democratic event in Minneapolis.

Melissa Hortman, once a teenager making chili cheese burritos and later a powerful Democratic leader in Minnesota’s deeply divided Legislature, is being remembered for her compassion, resilience, and unwavering commitment to public service following her tragic death.

A lifelong resident of the Minneapolis area, Hortman pursued her higher education at Boston University before returning to Minnesota for law school. She began her career as a volunteer lawyer combating housing discrimination and entered politics in 2004 when she was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Over the years, she rose to prominence and helped pass significant liberal legislation, including a 2023 initiative providing free lunches to public school students. As House Speaker, she played a pivotal role in breaking a recent budget deadlock after the chamber became evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

Known for her bipartisan negotiations, Hortman cast the decisive vote last week to pass a contentious budget bill, despite Democratic opposition to a provision ending state health coverage for undocumented adult immigrants by 2026. "I know that people will be hurt by that vote," she admitted emotionally, while stressing the need for compromise.

Beyond politics, Hortman was active in community service. She and her family volunteered with Helping Paws, an organization training service dogs for veterans, and she served on the board of a nonprofit that provides car repairs for low-income residents. A photo shared by Helping Paws shows Hortman smiling with Gilbert, a golden retriever trained and adopted by her family.

In a separate but possibly linked incident, state Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also shot and wounded at their home in nearby Champlin. Both are recovering after surgery.

Outside the Minnesota State Capitol, mourners have set up a memorial for Hortman and her husband, leaving flowers, flags, candles, and handwritten notes of gratitude for her service — one simply read, “You changed countless lives.”

Before her political rise, Hortman’s résumé included stints as a taco maker, caterer, and auto parts store runner. She earned degrees in philosophy, political science, and law, and later obtained a master’s in public administration from Harvard. Her husband, Mark, held a physics degree and an MBA, and co-founded a consulting firm after a career in the auto parts industry. He also worked with Habitat for Humanity.

The couple is survived by their adult son and daughter.

“We remember Melissa for her kindness, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making the world better,” Helping Paws wrote in a tribute on social media.

Source: UNB