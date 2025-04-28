Ganosamhati, JSD for constitution reform assembly | Miscellaneous News

The JSD delegation, too, recommended a constitution-reform assembly and the representation of people from all walks of life in the parliament as a means of preventing fascist governments in the future.m

A Ganosamhati Andolan delegation, led by its chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, discussed the issues with the National Consensus Commission during its scheduled dialogue with the NCC at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in Dhaka on Sunday.

Saki led a 10-member delegation to the dialogue chaired by NCC vice-chair Ali Riaz.

In the afternoon, a Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JSD team participated in another dialogue with the NCC. The JSD delegation, too, recommended a constitution-reform assembly and the representation of people from all walks of life in the parliament as a means of preventing fascist governments in the future.

Talking to journalists after the dialogue, Saki said the composition of the upper house of the proposed bicameral assembly should accommodate people from all walks of life as the lawmakers.

For balance of power, the Ganosamhati Andolan recommended several tools, including a reform of the constitution’s Article 70 so that lawmakers can cross the floor except on money bills and no-confidence votes, a ceiling of two tenures as a prime minister in lifetime, and recruitment of key professionals by constitutional commissions, he said.

Saki also urged the interim government to finalise the drafting of the national charter by July 15, incorporating only the reform proposals that have had consensus, and implement these by an ordinance.

He suggested that the unresolved issues be left for the political parties to include in their election manifestos so that voters can decide which reforms they support.

‘To adopt the national charter, we have recommended that elections to a constitution-reform assembly as well as a national parliament be held simultaneously,’ Saki said, adding that his party seeks the highest level of public participation in the implementation of reforms.

Among other issues, the party delegation proposed that the future caretaker government be formed with members of the upper house of the proposed bicameral parliament. Saki said his party needs further discussions with the NCC to complete their dialogue.

In the afternoon, a JSD delegation, led by party general secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmod Shapon, recommended a 200-member upper house to accommodate people like farmers and workers in the lawmaking process.

‘Only a national election cannot guarantee the fundamental reforms of the state. We have recommended a constitution-reform assembly to adopt the key reform proposals discussed,’ Shapon said.

Among the 166-point key reform proposals, provided by the NCC to 39 political parties, the JSD agreed to 121 points and partially agreed to 28 points.

Leading an eight-member delegation to the dialogue, Shapon said his party supported the proposed provincial governments and the prime minister’s maximum two-tenure terms, among others.

By Sunday afternoon, the NCC held dialogues with 19 political parties on the key reform proposals. The Gana Adhikar Parishad is scheduled to have a dialogue with the NCC today morning.