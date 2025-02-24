Gazipur Digital University students stage protests disrupting train services | University News

North Bengal-bound Burimari and Ekota Express trains remain stuck at Mouchak and Joydebpur stations in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur, while Dhaka-bound Banalata and Dhaka Commuter trains are stranded at Mohera station in Kaliakoir upazila and Mirzapur station in Tangail.

Train services between Dhaka and North Bengal have remained suspended since Monday morning as students of Gazipur Digital University blocked the Dhaka-Gazipur rail track, demanding that the institution be renamed ‘Bangladesh Digital University’.

North Bengal-bound Burimari and Ekota Express trains remain stuck at Mouchak and Joydebpur stations in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur, while Dhaka-bound Banalata and Dhaka Commuter trains are stranded at Mohera station in Kaliakoir upazila and Mirzapur station in Tangail.

The students first gathered in front of the administrative building in the morning before moving to Hi-tech Railway Station to stage their protests.

The protest was still going on as of 12:20 pm, when this report was being filed.

Joydebpur Junction Station Master Abul Khayer Chowdhury said the students placed the barricade to press home their demand, leading to the suspension of train services.

Members of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other law enforcement agencies were at the scene, trying to resolve the situation, he added.

The university was initially established as Bangabandhu Digital University (BDU).

Following the political change in the country last year, it was renamed Gazipur Digital University. However, students rejected this change and have been demanding that it be renamed Bangladesh Digital University.

To push for their demand, the students staged demonstrations and formed a human chain two days ago.

They also blocked the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in pursuit of the same demand.

