Gd against du chhatra union president over facebook post

A general diary (GD) has been filed at Shahbagh Police Station against Dhaka University Chhatra Union President Megmallar Bosu following Facebook post in which he advocated for “red terror”.

A group of DU students filed the GD at ShahbaghPolice Station of Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a group of students held a press conference at Dhaka University’s Madhur Canteen, calling for Bosu's arrest and demanding action to ensure their security.

DU Department of Islamic Studies student AB Zubayer, Abdur Rahman Fahad, Department of Arabic student Abid Hasan Rafi, Department of Bangla student Mosaddiq Ali were present at the conference, among others.

During the conference, the students raised alarms about the potential dangers of Bosu's statement, citing his call for “red terror” and political violence.

"Bosu’s Facebook post advocates for the initiation of 'red terror,' which has created anxiety among students. He suggested that peaceful protesters and human rights advocates could become targets of violence," AB Zubayer said in a written statement.

"We have witnessed similar violent movements in history that brutally silenced those with differing views. Students are now worried that the same could happen here,” he said.

The students who spoke at the press conference demanded immediate intervention, saying, the safety of students who are fearful of these threats must be guaranteed, and Bosu should be arrested. Strict legal action is needed to address the potential for violence.

Following the press conference, the group filed the GD against Megmallar Bosu at Shahbagh Police Station.

In response to the allegations, Bosu defended his post, saying, "I did not mention offensive terrorism. I was referring to defensive terrorism."

The controversy began on Friday night when Bosu posted the message, "The only option is red terror," on his verified Facebook page, leading to protests by Dhaka University students. At 12:30 am, a protest march was organised in reaction to the statement.

Source: UNB