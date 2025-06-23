Government employees to observe 2-hour work abstention at Secretariate today | Miscellaneous News

The 2-hour work abstention will start at about 11:00am.

Employees at the Bangladesh Secretariat will observe a two-hour work abstention on Monday demanding the repeal of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Md Nurul Islam, chairman of the Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum, announced the fresh programme from a protest rally on the Secretariat premises on Sunday.

On June 19, secretariat employees staged a similar protest expressing concern over the ordinance, which they said was drafted without consulting stakeholders and could pave the way for arbitrary decisions on employment status and disciplinary action.

The Unity Forum said that if their demands are not met, they will announce stronger protest programmes in the coming days.

The draft of the ‘controversial’ ordinance was approved at a meeting of the Advisory Council on May 22.

It includes provisions allowing dismissal of government employees for four types of disciplinary offences without a formal departmental inquiry, requiring only a show-cause notice.

The ordinance was promulgated on May 25, sparking widespread backlash among public servants.

Government employees have condemned the ordinance as regressive and a ‘black law’.

Since May 24, they have been staging protest marches, work abstentions, and sit-ins within the Secretariat.

Memorandums have also been submitted to several advisers demanding its repeal.

Source: newage