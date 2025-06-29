Government Has Failed; NCP to Announce July Declaration- Nahid | NCP News

He added that from July 1, NCP will commemorate the anniversary of the “July Mass Uprising.”

Amader Barta Correspondent: Nahid Islam, Convenor of the National Citizens’ Party (NCP), has stated that the government has failed to deliver on its promised July Declaration.

The deadline has passed, yet no steps have been taken from the government’s side regarding this declaration. As a result of this failure, the NCP will now announce the July Declaration itself on August 3 at Sahid Minar.

He made these remarks at a press conference held this morning at NCP’s temporary headquarters at capital’s Bangla motor. The event was organized to announce a series of programs marking the one-year anniversary of the historic "July-August Mass Uprising."

As part of the observance, NCP will hold a nationwide campaign titled “July March to Rebuild the Nation” from July 1 to July 30. The campaign will begin with a visit to the grave of Shaheed Abu Sayeed.

Nahid Islam further stated, “Those who seek power in the coming days must clearly inform the public—before the elections—how justice will be served, and what roadmap will guide the process. A clear commitment must be made.”

“We have achieved much, but there are also shortcomings,” he said.

“Remembering the historic 36 days of July and August is a moral obligation for all of us.”