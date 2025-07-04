Government Service (Second Amendement) Ordinance, 2025 approved | interim government News

The decision was taken at a council meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, a Cabinet Division press release said.

The Council of Advisers today approved the draft of Government Service (Second Amendement) Ordinance, 2025.

The decision was taken at a council meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair, a Cabinet Division press release said.

The Government Service (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 has been given final approval, subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, it read.

Besides, the council approved the proposal for signing of the "Joint Convention on the Safety of Spent Fuel Management and on the Safety of Radioactive Waste Management".

It also endorsed the proposal for signing the Statute of the OIC Labour Centre.

