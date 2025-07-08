Govt allocating funds to boost students' digital literacy: ICT secy | University News

The government is deeply committed to equipping the youth with essential ICT skills.

Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Shish Haider Chowdhury today said the government is allocating substantial funds for various projects to enhance digital literacy among students.

"The government is deeply committed to equipping the youth with essential ICT skills. Through these funded projects, we aim to transform our students into globally competent human resources," he said while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony of the 'Digital Skills for Students' training programme at the Senate Hall of Jahangirnagar University (JU) at 2:00 pm.

JU Pro-VCs Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman and Prof Dr Sohel Ahmed, and IIT Director Prof Dr Risala Tasin Khan also spoke at the programme.

Organized by JU's Institute of Information Technology (IIT) and the ICT Division, the programme trained 1,179 students in 63 batches.