Govt changes SSC exam date again | School News

The Secondary SSC and its equivalent examinations are going to start on April 10 and conclude on May 22 across the country as per a revised routine published by the Inter-Education Board Examination Regulatory Committee on February 19.

The government on Wednesday changed the routine of this year’s Secondary School Certificate and its equivalent examinations.

As per the new routine, published on Dhaka Education Board website, the examination on the mathematics subject will be held on April 21 instead of April 20.

Earlier Bangladesh Catholic Education Board on February 23 urged the education ministry to change the date of the examination as it was scheduled to be held on Easter Sunday.

Due to the date of the examination on April 20, many Christian students had become worried while heads of the educational institutions under the church and Christian community people have also expressed their dissatisfaction, said a letter issued by the board on the day.

The Secondary SSC and its equivalent examinations are going to start on April 10 and conclude on May 22 across the country as per a revised routine published by the Inter-Education Board Examination Regulatory Committee on February 19.

Earlier, on December 12, 2024, the committee under the education ministry issued a routine of the SSC and its equivalent examinations, as per which the examinations were scheduled to be concluded by May 18.

According to the revised routine, the examinations will be concluded by May 22 as the date for only one examination — Bangla (compulsory) 2nd paper — has been deferred from April 13 to May 13.

On April 13, farmers traditionally observe the Chaitra Sankranti festival and some of the national minority communities observe their biggest traditional festival, Boisabi Utsab.

This year the Chakma people are scheduled to observe the three-day festival from April 12 and the Marma people from April 13.

Source: Newage