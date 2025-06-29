Govt declares all NBR jobs as ‘Essential Services’ | interim government News

The statement mentioned that following this declaration, all protesting officers and employees of the NBR must immediately return to their workplaces and refrain from any unlawful and anti-national activities.

The interim government has decided to declare all categories of jobs under the National Board of Revenue (NBR)—including all Customs Houses, ICDs, Bond Commissionerates, and Customs Stations—as essential services. This announcement was made today in an official statement from the government.

The statement mentioned that following this declaration, all protesting officers and employees of the NBR must immediately return to their workplaces and refrain from any unlawful and anti-national activities.

It warned that failure to comply would compel the government to take strict measures to protect the country’s citizens and economy.

The statement further pointed out that the major constraint in implementing development-focused initiatives within Bangladesh’s budget management system is the weak revenue collection framework. Our revenue collection remains far below the needs of the state, mainly due to various weaknesses, irregularities, and corruption in the revenue management system.

In light of this, the interim government has decided to restructure the National Board of Revenue (NBR) based on consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The government has observed with deep concern that, for the past two months, a section of NBR officers and employees have been severely disrupting business, trade, imports and exports, and revenue collection under the guise of protest—causing extreme public suffering. Such actions are unprecedented and entirely unacceptable.

In addition to opposing reforms, these individuals have significantly hampered revenue collection during the last two months of the fiscal year. This so-called movement appears to be deliberate and malicious, posing a serious threat to national interests and citizens’ rights.

Although the government had clearly expressed its willingness to consider the demands of NBR officials and invited them to engage in dialogue, they ignored the invitation and continued to damage the economy through their rigid stance.

Under these circumstances, and in the greater national interest of maintaining uninterrupted import-export and foreign trade activities, the government has decided to declare all categories of jobs under the National Board of Revenue—including all Customs Houses, ICDs, Bond Commissionerates, and Customs Stations—as essential services.