Govt declares August 5 public holiday | interim government News

The government has declared August 5 a nationwide public holiday in honour of those who sacrificed their lives during the July uprising in 2024.

The day will be marked as ‘July Mass Uprising Day’, said a gazette notification of the Cabinet Division, issued on Wednesday, signed by Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Mohammad Khaled Hasan.

And from now on, August 5 will be marked every year across the country.

It has been decided to include the date as a 'Ka' category day in the observance of national and international days to be observed as the 'July Mass Uprising Day' every year.

Source: BSS