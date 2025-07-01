Govt declares NBR services as 'essential services' | interim government News

The government has declared services under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) particularly at customs houses, inland container depots, bond commission rates, and customs stations, as 'essential services' under the public interest to safeguard essential trade and foreign commerce.

To this end, the Ministry of Labour and Employment today issued a gazette notification, signed by its secretary A H M Shafiquzzaman.

According to the gazette notification, services under the NBR are essential for meeting the revenue collection targets of the government and for keeping the financial management of the government dynamic.

source : BSS