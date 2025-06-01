Govt employees continue protests, disrupting activities at Secretariat | Miscellaneous News

The protesters said they would submit memorandums to three advisers following today’s (Sunday’s) demonstrations.

Government employees on Sunday continued their protests at the Secretariat, demanding the withdrawal of the ‘Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025’.

The protesters said they would submit memorandums to three advisers following today’s (Sunday’s) demonstrations.

The protest rally began around 11 am in front of Building No. 6 at the Secretariat’s Badamtoli point.

Md Nurul Islam, Co-Chairman of the Bangladesh Secretariat Employees Unity Forum, told reporters that memorandums would be handed over to advisers Ali Imam Majumder, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, and Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

Earlier, on Thursday, employees had announced plans to submit memorandums to five advisers on Sunday and Monday as part of their ongoing movement.

The ordinance, issued on May 25, allows for the dismissal of employees for four types of misconduct through show-cause notices, without any departmental proceedings.

Following its draft approval on May 22, all employee associations at the Secretariat have been staging protests since May 24.

Last week, employees met with several secretaries, including the Senior Secretary of the Land Ministry.

Officials said the demand for withdrawal would be conveyed to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus upon his return.

Prof Yunus returned home from Japan on Saturday night after wrapping up a four-day visit.

Meanwhile, a one-hour nationwide work stoppage was observed on Thursday.