Govt employees demonstrating at Secretariat seeking repeal of Public Service Ordinance | Miscellaneous News

The demonstrators started a march from in front of Building No. 6 at the Secretariat.

Government employees are demonstrating protests at the Secretariat on Monday, demanding the immediate repeal of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The protest, led by Md Badiul Kabir, President of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Coordinated Council and its Secretary General Nizam Uddin Ahmed, began around 10:45am.

At around 11am, another faction of the Coordinated Council—led by Md Nurul Islam and Mujahidul Islam—joined the demonstration.

Chanting various slogans, including ‘Illegal black law must be repealed’, ‘We do not accept this law’, ‘Unite and resist—18 lakh employees’, and ‘No compromise, only struggle’, protesters demanded the withdrawal of the newly promulgated ordinance.

Many employees from different ministries and departments abandoned their desks and joined the protest on the Secretariat premises.

The number of participants continued to grow as the protests gained momentum.

The ordinance issued by the President on Sunday evening allows the government to dismiss employees for four types of disciplinary breaches through a show-cause notice—without initiating formal departmental proceedings.

Following the approval of the draft law by the Council of Advisers on May 22, Secretariat employees began staging protests, calling the law unjust and unconstitutional.

On Sunday, all employee organizations at the Secretariat vowed to continue their movement until the law is withdrawn.