Govt forms five-member committee on NBR issue | Miscellaneous News

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed today said a decision has been taken to form a five-member adviser-level committee centering the ongoing issues at the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The Finance Adviser, however, did not elaborate on the members of the committee as well as on its terms of reference.

Dr Salehuddin said this while replying to queries of reporters after holding a meeting with the top business leaders of the country at the Finance Ministry conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat.

The meeting aimed at finding a solution to the ongoing movement by the NBR staffs.

Replying to a question, he said that the committee would discuss on how to reform the revenue board after hearing from the concerned.

The chamber and trade body leaders in the meeting said they are seeking a solution of the ongoing movement at the NBR as it is hindering the country’s export and import activities.

Abdur Rahman Khan, NBR chairman, attended the meeting along with Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce Bangladesh (ICC-B); AK Azad, vice-president of ICC-B; Tapan Chowdhury, former president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) and former caretaker government adviser; Syed Nasim Manzur, president of the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh; Kamran T Rahman, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); and Simeen Rahman, vice-president of the MCCI.

Besides, Mir Nasir Hossain, former president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI); Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI); Mahmud Hasan Khan Babu, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA); Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA); and Taskeen Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), also attended the meeting.

Source : BSS