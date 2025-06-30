Govt hopes NBR staff to return to respective stations immediately | interim government News

The statement of the interim government, issued here today on the ongoing NBR issue, said that the biggest limitation towards conducting development operations in budget management is the weak revenue mobilization system.The revenue collection is very less compared to the necessity of the state while the main reasons for this are various weaknesses, irregularities and corruption in the revenue management, it added.

The interim government has issued a statement where it hoped that the officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) would return to their respective work stations immediately and thus shift from their anti-law and anti national interest destructive activities.

"Otherwise, the government will be bound to go tough for protecting the country's people and its economy," it said.

Under the circumstances, the interim government has decided to restructure the NBR in line with the suggestions from all concerned stakeholders.

The government with grave concern has noticed that some of the officials and employees of the revenue board in an unprecedented manner over the last two months have been severely hampering the trade and commerce, import and export and revenue collection operations in an unjust and unethical manner to deter the revenue reforms operations and thus creating untold sufferings in the name of movement which is completely unacceptable.

The statement said that the agitating staff have also been severely deterring the revenue collection operations of the government over the last two months of the outgoing fiscal year (FY25) alongside opposing the ongoing reform initiatives.

"This so-called movement is a pre-planned one and has an ill motive which is also fully contrary to the national interest and citizens' rights," it continued.

The statement said despite specific announcements from the government for considering the demands of the revenue board officials and employees, they denied the call from the government to discuss over the issue.

Instead of coming to an acceptable solution to the problem through discussions, they are continuously causing harm to the country's economy through taking a stiff stance in the name of movement.

