The government on Friday urged all to wear mask in crowded areas in the backdrop of prevalence of Covid-19 in some areas in Bangladesh.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a message in this regard to media.

The message particularly urged the elderly and sick people to avoid crowded areas.

‘Considering the rise of Covid-19 infection, everyone is being requested to wear masks in crowded areas. Elderly and sick people are asking for avoiding crowded places,’ the message said.