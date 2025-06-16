Govt issues urgent guidelines to educational institutes to curb COVID, dengue spread | Miscellaneous News

The instructions aim to enhance awareness and prevention efforts among students and teachers.

In response to rising concerns over COVID-19 and dengue outbreaks, the government has issued a set of urgent directives to all educational institutions across the country.

The instructions aim to enhance awareness and prevention efforts among students and teachers.

A circular from the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), issued on Sunday, instructed all heads of educational institutions to implement the measures.

According to the notice, all teachers and students are asked to actively participate in nationwide campaigns to raise awareness about dengue prevention.

The circular also reiterated health safety guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19, which include: washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding public gatherings,

wearing face masks when outside, maintaining at least 3 feet of distance from infected individuals, avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands and covering the mouth and nose with a tissue, cloth, or elbow while coughing or sneezing.