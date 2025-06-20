Govt plans for proper management of Kuakata's khas land: land adviser | interim government News

He said through this step, the interim government has a tourist-friendly sustainable development plan for the development of Kuakata.

Land Adviser Ali Imam Majumder has said proper management of khas land in and around Kuakata in Patuakhali is a long-term step of the government.

He said through this step, the interim government has a tourist-friendly sustainable development plan for the development of Kuakata.

Majumder discussed the real scenario of the khas land in Kuakata and other issues at a meeting at Kuakata Tourism Park auditorium here on Thursday.

Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin, Kalapara UNO Rabiul Islam and officials from various government agencies were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the land adviser visited Payra Thermal Power Plant.

Source: BSS