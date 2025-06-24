Govt plans to launch 'School-Feeding Programme' from July | Education News

The government is planning to launch the "School-Feeding Programme" in 150 upazilas under 62 districts across the country from July.
Of these, 135 upazilas are located in extreme poverty prone areas, where both education and nutrition are in crisis. The remaining 15 upazilas are located in relatively low poverty prone areas.
The programme will cover 31.30 lakh students from 19,419 government primary schools.
To this end, a notification signed by Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, joint secretary of the Department of Primary Education and Project Director of theSchool Feeding Programme, was issued on Saturday. In the notification, Harun-or-Rashid stated that the programme is going to be implemented through two separate projects with the government's own funding and assistance from the World Bank (WB).
Talking to BSS, a concerned official of the Department of Primary Education said they are planning to launch the programme from July. "If for some reason it cannot be started on time, the programme will start from August," he added.One of the goals of this programme is to provide nutritious fortified biscuits, U8 milk, bread rolls, boiled eggs, bananas and local seasonal fruits to students during school hours.
Bread rolls and boiled eggs will be provided on Sunday, bread rolls and UHT milk on Monday, bread rolls and boiled eggs on Tuesday, fortified biscuits and bananas or local seasonal fruits on Wednesday, and bread rolls and boiled eggs on Thursday.
The school feeding programme is being implemented for all students of all primary schools in 150 upazilas in 62 districts of eight divisions of the country, under the initiative of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the notification further mentioned.The upazilas are: Dhaka Nawabganj, Gazipur Sadar and Tongi, Narsingdi Sadar, Belabo, Monohardi, Palash, Raipura, Shibpur, Ashtagram, Bajitpur, Bhairab, Karimganj, Katiadi, Kuliarchar Mithamoin, Nikli, Tarail, Rupganj, Munshiganj Sadar, Daulatpur, Ghior, Sakhipur, Goalanda, Baliakandi, Faridpur Sadar, Bhanga, Boalmari, Charbhadrasan, Nagarkanda, Saltha, Madaripur Sadar, Dasar, Kalkini, Rajoir, Shibchar, Shariatpur Sadar, Gosairhat, Jajira, Barura, Brahmanbaria Nabinagar, Nasirnagar, Chandpur Sadar, Haimchar, Matlab South and North, Sonagazi, Subarnachar, Ramgati, Anwara, Bilaichari, Laxmichari, Belkuchi, Bera, Sariakandi, Gurudaspur, Godagari, Chapainawabganj Sadar, Bholahat, Gomostapur, Shibganj, Badalgachi, Kalai, Abhaynagar, Jhikargachha, Keshabpur, Shyamnagar, Kalia, Alamdanga, Sreepur, Paikgachha, Sharankhola, Shailkupa, Bakerganj, Banaripara, Gournadi, Hijla, Muladi, Ujirpur, Kathalia, Nalchiti, Pirojpur Sadar, Indarkandi, Kaukhali, Mathbaria, Nesarabad, Borhanuddin, Daulatkhan, Monpura, Tajumuddin, Taltali, Golapganj in Sylhet, Kulaura, Srimangal, Bahubal, Bishwambarpur, Chhatak, Jagannathpur, Jamalganj, Shalla, Shantiganj, Phulpur, Dhubaura, Gauripur, Haluaghat, Ishwarganj, Bakshiganj, Melanda, Sarishabari, Nakla, Nalitabari, Netrokona Sadar, Atpara, Barhatta, Durgapur, Khaliajuri, Madan and Mohanganj.
This school feeding programme, a key social initiative, boosts attendance, focus, and nutrition, particularly for underprivileged children while encouraging regular school attendance and parental support.
The school feeding programme in Bangladesh, which initially started in 2010, concluded in June 2022 after being extended three times.In a new initiative, the government is going to launch the programme in 150 upazilas across the country.
source : BSS