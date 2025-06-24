Govt plans to launch 'School-Feeding Programme' from July | Education News

Of these, 135 upazilas are located in extreme poverty prone areas, where both education and nutrition are in crisis. The remaining 15 upazilas are located in relatively low poverty prone areas.

The government is planning to launch the "School-Feeding Programme" in 150 upazilas under 62 districts across the country from July.

Of these, 135 upazilas are located in extreme poverty prone areas, where both education and nutrition are in crisis. The remaining 15 upazilas are located in relatively low poverty prone areas.

The programme will cover 31.30 lakh students from 19,419 government primary schools.

To this end, a notification signed by Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid, joint secretary of the Department of Primary Education and Project Director of the

Talking to BSS, a concerned official of the Department of Primary Education said they are planning to launch the programme from July. "If for some reason it cannot be started on time, the programme will start from August," he added.

Bread rolls and boiled eggs will be provided on Sunday, bread rolls and UHT milk on Monday, bread rolls and boiled eggs on Tuesday, fortified biscuits and bananas or local seasonal fruits on Wednesday, and bread rolls and boiled eggs on Thursday.

The school feeding programme is being implemented for all students of all primary schools in 150 upazilas in 62 districts of eight divisions of the country, under the initiative of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the notification further mentioned.

This school feeding programme, a key social initiative, boosts attendance, focus, and nutrition, particularly for underprivileged children while encouraging regular school attendance and parental support.

The school feeding programme in Bangladesh, which initially started in 2010, concluded in June 2022 after being extended three times.

source : BSS