Govt raises stipend; postgrad doctors to resume work tomorrow

Postgraduate trainee doctors, who have been protesting for a stipend raise, have accepted the government's decision and will return to work tomorrow at 8:00am.

The government increased allowances for postgraduate trainee doctors today for the second time in two weeks.

According to the latest decision, the stipend will be raised in two phases—first with a Tk 5,000 raise in January, 2025 followed by another Tk 5,000 hike in July, 2025, taking the stipend to Tk 35,000.

The government's decision was communicated through a circular issued by the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance.

Signed by Syed Ali Bin Hasan, deputy secretary of the ministry, the circular said that the monthly stipend for trainees who have passed the first part of FCPS exam of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) has been increased by 20 percent, from the existing Tk 25,000 to Tk 30,000. This will be effective from the date of issuance of the order on December 23, 2024.

The circular also said that the monthly stipend for trainees who have passed the first part of the FCPS exam of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) has been set at Tk 35,000 for the 2025-26 fiscal year, effective from July 1, 2025.

Yesterday afternoon, a four-member representative delegation of postgraduate trainee doctors held a meeting with Professor Syedur Rahman, assistant to chief adviser on health affairs.

During the meeting, it was decided that a stipend of Tk 35,000 would be provided starting from July.

The representatives of the protesting doctors agreed to return to work in line with the government's decision.

Jabir Hossain, president of the Doctors' Movement for Justice Society, said, "Considering the overall situation, we accept the notification of a Tk 30,000 allowance starting from January and Tk 35,000 starting from July. We will return to work from 8:00am in the morning, but if the Tk 35,000 allowance from July is not implemented for any reason, we will resume our protest."

He said, "For the past two years, we have been protesting to receive our allowances. Everyone says our demands are justified. However, no action is taken unless we hit the streets. That's why we are compelled to protest on the streets."

Earlier, on December 22, postgraduate trainee doctors had blocked the Shahbagh intersection with the demand for an increase in their stipend. At that time, the government had announced an increase of Tk 5,000 in the stipend.

