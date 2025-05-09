Govt serious over demands of AL ban | Miscellaneous News

The government will soon make a decision on this demand in consultation with political parties. In this regard, the government is giving due consideration to the UN report that has highlighted the terrorist activities of AL leaders and supporters during the July uprising.

The Interim Government of Bangladesh has taken serious note of the recent demand from political parties, organisations, and the public to ban the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) due to its autocratic rule and involvement in terrorist activities leading to widespread human rights violations. Instead of cooperation with ongoing investigations, the party continues to try blatantly to jeopardize stability of the country.

The government will soon make a decision on this demand in consultation with political parties. In this regard, the government is giving due consideration to the UN report that has highlighted the terrorist activities of AL leaders and supporters during the July uprising. Until a decision is taken, all are requested to exercise patience.

It is worth mentioning that, in response to public demand, the government has already banned the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the AL student wing, which is widely accused of perpetrating violence and carrying out terrorist activities, under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Additionally, the government plans to immediately amend the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act to incorporate provisions for the trial of associations and political parties associated and connected with crimes against humanity.

The government is aware of public dissatisfaction regarding the departure of former President Abdul Hamid, who served during the previous regime and is accused of murder in a case. The government assures all that it is determined to hold accountable those connected with this incident.