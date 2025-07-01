Govt set to launch automated transfers for MPO teachers, staff in July | MPO News

Officials said the automation tool is in the works and slated for rollout within the same month. A policy in this regard published on June 26, signed by Dr K M Kabirul Islam, Secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Division of the Ministry of Education.

It said that since the teachers are working in private technical educational institutions in different parts of the country after being recommended by the Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) and the transfer process of MPO-listed teachers needs to be implemented under a policy through automated software, and that is why the Transfer Policy, 2025 has been formulated for NTRCA-recommended MPO-listed teachers working in private technical educational institutions.

According to the policy, MPO-listed teachers and employees can apply for transfer online using the software. Through this process, the transfer process of teachers and employees will be completed automatically. In this case, the applicant teacher can apply for transfer to a maximum of three desired institutions.

After completing two years of service after first joining, they will be eligible to apply for transfer. After joining the new workplace, the transferee can apply for the next transfer after two years of work there.

It also said, a teacher will get the opportunity to be transferred a maximum of three times in his career.

Two teachers will get the opportunity to be transferred from an educational institution in a year. If more than one application is received for any vacant post, women will be given priority. In addition, the workplace of the husband or wife will be taken into consideration.

The Ministry of Education published the transfer policy for teachers under MPO on December 18 last year. According to the policy, only the Director General (DG) of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) can settle the mutual transfer application. It was stated in the policy that this transfer will be done through automated software. In continuation of this, the work of creating that software is underway now.

In the general conditions of transfer in the issued policy, it is said that NTRCA will publish the demand or details of the institution-based vacancies online by September 15 and the DSHE will invite transfer applications against the published vacancies. Subject to the availability of vacancies in the same post, anyone can apply online for transfer between October 1 and 30. The transfer order will be issued by November 30, while joining the new workplace will be completed by December 30.

The applicant teacher will apply for transfer to his/her own district mentioned in his/her job application. However, if there is no vacancy in his/her own district, he/she can apply for transfer against the vacant post in any district of his/her division.

The entire transfer process will be completed through software. The DSHE will develop the software and determine the format of the online application. The index of the transferred teacher will be transferred online from the previous institution to the transferred institution.

In the case of mutual transfer, the authorities can settle the transfer posting issue on the basis of a written application. The MPO and other financial benefits and seniority of the transferred teacher will continue as before.

DSHE Director (Secondary) Professor Dr Khan Moinuddin Al Mahmud Sohel told BSS that a dynamic website for government high schools and special software for the transfer of private teachers are going to be launched in July.

source : BSS