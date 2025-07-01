Govt to ensure unhindered July mass uprising celebrations: Jahangir | interim government News

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the government will ensure adequate measures to help celebrate an event from July 1 to August 5 marking the July mass uprising that dislodged the previous fascist Awami League (AL) government.

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the government will ensure adequate measures to help celebrate an event from July 1 to August 5 marking the July mass uprising that dislodged the previous fascist Awami League (AL) government.

The Home Adviser was speaking to journalists after emerging out of a meeting of the core committee on the law and order at the Home Ministry Conference Room at Bangladesh Secretariat here.

Replying to a question about having any threat around the nationwide celebration of the event, he said, “There is no security threat till the date.”

Responding to another question about the inactiveness of the law enforcement agencies in the incidents that happened at Muradnagar in Cumilla and Patuakhali, Jahangir said in both the cases police took prompt and proper action.

“Police have taken proper action in both cases at Muradnagar in Cumilla and Patuakhali. The responsible individuals have been exposed to justice. Those who have videoed the incidents have also been brought to book,” he said.

The Home Adviser said the law and order situation has improved due to action of the law enforcement agencies.

“We judge the public reaction and act accordingly,” he added.

source : BSS