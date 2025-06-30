Govt wants to appoint students in part-time jobs in its offices: Asif | interim government News

Amader Barta English Desk
30/06/2025
Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said the government wants to appoint students in part-time jobs in its different offices.

He made the remark in a post on his verified Facebook account.

“We want to appoint students in part-time jobs in various government offices. Some positions in various offices do not require full-time permanent employment,” Asif said.

Part-time appointments will help the government cut its expenses and will also bring financial solvency to the students, he said..

source : BSS

