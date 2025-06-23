Govt warns against mob justice, vows action against chaos creators | interim government News

"All accused persons will be tried in accordance with the law of the country and the court will decide on the matter and the person under trial," said the government in a statement.

The interim government has requested all citizens of the country not to take the law into their own hands, stressing that the law enforcement forces will identify all those who created a chaotic situation by creating a ‘mob’ and take appropriate action.

The statement noted that the government has taken serious notice of the chaotic situation created at that time by the mob and the physical assault on the accused.

The interim government said attacking and physically assaulting the accused person is illegal, contrary to the rule of law and a criminal offense.

source : UNB