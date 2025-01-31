GP launches green service centre in Sylhet | Miscellaneous News

Farha Naz Zaman, CMO of Grameenphone, said, "The Green Customer Centre in Sylhet exemplifies our commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future while ensuring customer-first solutions.”

Mobile phone operator Grameenphone (GP) has launched “Green Grameenphone Centre” in Sylhet’s Ambarkhana area, as first operator to serve their customers through an eco-friendly service centre.

Designed for a greener future, the centre will run with 99.9 percent paperless and plastic-free operations, said a GP press release today.

Farha Naz Zaman, CMO of Grameenphone, said, "The Green Customer Centre in Sylhet exemplifies our commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future while ensuring customer-first solutions.”

“By seamlessly integrating innovation, sustainability, and local heritage, we strive to encourage industries and communities to embrace eco-friendly practices,” she added.

From its construction to its interior and daily operations, every aspect of the centre emphasizes environmental responsibility.

Every element of the centre is crafted from sustainable materials, replacing traditional materials with sustainable, recyclable, and recycled options.

The customer service experience is paperless, leveraging digital innovation to ensure efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

The centre fosters a green ambiance through vertical gardens and eco-friendly landscaping.

Furthermore, it proudly showcases Sylhet's heritage by incorporating "Shitol Pati" – traditional woven mats – into its design, symbolizing Grameenphone's belief in the harmony between innovation and nature.

Source: BSS