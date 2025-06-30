Group art exhibition explores nature, daily life | Entertainment News

The exhibition displayed 62 paintings created in diverse mediums including watercolour, oil, acrylic, charcoal and mixed media paintings on canvas and paper by six artists.

A week-long group art exhibition titled Bahman that explored nature, daily life and cityscapes concluded at Gallery Illusions at Lalmatia in the capital Dhaka on Sunday.

The exhibition displayed 62 paintings created in diverse mediums including watercolour, oil, acrylic, charcoal and mixed media paintings on canvas and paper by six artists.

The artists who participated in the exhibition are Zebun Naher, Farisa Mahmud, Md Raqibul Hassan, Masudur Rahman, Saida Sultana Rana and Moazzem Johny.

Artist Zebun Naher mixed media paintings highlight the folk culture of Bangladesh, portraying the colourful ornaments of women and their relationship with nature while Farisa Mahmud depicts the beauty of colourful flowers in different seasons in Bangladesh.

Artist Moazzem Johny in his artworks portrays urban landscapes from the top view while Saida Sultana Rana in her paintings depicts urban daily life with folk motifs.

The exhibition was inaugurated by renowned artist Biren Shome on June 23.

