GST 'C' unit admission test at IU sees 96pc attendance | Exams News

The one-hour examination took place from 11am to 12pm at the Faculty Building and the Rabindra Nazrul Arts Building.

The General Science and Technology (GST) admission test for the Business Studies unit (C unit) under the 2024-25 academic session was successfully held today at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia.

96.18 percent of the 1,310 registered candidates were present at the IU centre, one of 20 designated venues nationwide, said Professor Dr. Shelina Nasrin, convener of C unit admission test.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the test, all academic classes and internal examinations at the university were suspended for the day.

Various student organizations including Bangladesh Chhatra Dal, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, Students Against Discrimination, Bangladesh Students Union, Islami Chhatra Andolan Bangladesh, Jamiat Talaba Arabia and others, extended support to both students and guardians by distributing water, pens, chocolates and providing rest areas.

IU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr. Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah, expressed satisfaction with the overall environment of the test.

"The examination was held in a well-organized and peaceful manner. I did not observe any irregularities. I believe the test concluded smoothly and without complications," the VC said.