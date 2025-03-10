Habibullah Bahar College vice-principal stabbed to death at home | College News

‘Local people took him to the Uttara Lake View Hospital in critical condition and he died at the hospital. We came to know about the matter at about 1:30pm on Monday from the hospital authority,’ said Faisal.

Habibullah Bahar College acting vice-principal Md Syfur Rahman Bhuiyan was stabbed to death by unidentified people at his rented house in Uttarkhan, Dhaka early Monday.

Syfur, 50, is survived by his widow and two sons.

He became the acting vice-principal of the college following the fall of Sheikh Hasina regime on August 5 amid a student-led mass uprising.

Confirming the matter, the college finance and banking department lecturer Faisal Ahmed said that the incident took place between 3:00am and 4:00am on Monday.

He said that the body was taken to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College in the evening for autopsy.

Faisal also said that although his family lived in the Paltan area, he rented a flat near his plot and often visited the place to oversee the land.

Uttarkhan police station officer-in-charge Md Ziaur Rahman said that he was also informed about the incident at about 1:30pm.

‘The teacher came to his rented house three to four days ago. Two people used to live with him during his death and are now fugitives. We primarily assumed both of them killed him,’ said the OC, adding that the process for filing a case was under way.