Hamid’s departure: Govt forms probe body with three advisers | interim government News

Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar will lead the committee. The other members are Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, and Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain.

The government yesterday formed a high-level committee, consisting of three advisers, to investigate how former president Abdul Hamid left the country through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and whether there was any negligence involved in the process.

Hamid, who left for Thailand on Wednesday night, served two consecutive terms as president during the tenure of the Awami League government.

His departure has sparked widespread reaction.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Kishoreganj police Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, the district where the former president hails from, was withdrawn. Besides, an additional superintendent of police posted at the immigration unit at the airport was also withdrawn, and a sub-inspector, who was the investigating officer in a case filed against Hamid in Kishoreganj, and an assistant sub-inspector of the Special Branch were suspended.

According to the chief adviser's press wing, the government-formed committee will submit its report within the next 15 days.

Police earlier formed a body to probe the incident.