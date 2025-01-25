Hasina, her cohorts using laundered money to spread propaganda: Sarjis

"The people of Bangladesh are conscious enough to see through these lies which only serve as a source of amusement for them," he told reporters after attending the Skill Development Youth Summit of the month-long Youth Festival at Mokbular Rahman Government College ground in Panchagarh on Saturday.

Sarjis Alam, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and chief organiser of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, has alleged that ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts are using launderd money to fund propaganda cells spreading misinformation to confuse and divide people.

"The people of Bangladesh are conscious enough to see through these lies which only serve as a source of amusement for them," he told reporters after attending the Skill Development Youth Summit of the month-long Youth Festival at Mokbular Rahman Government College ground in Panchagarh on Saturday.

He said they are working to uphold the dreams and spirit of people focusing on building a better future. “Giving importance to such propaganda is nothing but a waste of time."

"We don’t need a separate government for neutral elections. Under the guidance of Dr Muhammad Yunus, we can witness transparent elections in Bangladesh," he added.

He also highlighted the pivotal role of women in shaping a new Bangladesh saying that women were at the forefront of the mass uprising for a new Bangladesh and they will lead future endeavours as well.

He also said building a prosperous future needs engagement of the youth.

Earlier in the day, Sarjis Alam along with Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Nasimul Gani inaugurated the beautification project at Panchagarh Railway Station.

Source: UNB