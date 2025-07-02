Hasina sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court | Miscellaneous News

Hasina sentenced to six months in jail for contempt of court

This marks the first time since the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 last year that a Bangladeshi court has sentenced her

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Wednesday sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to six months in jail in a contempt of court case filed last year.

The three-member tribunal, headed by ICT Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, passed the order.

In the same case, then Chhatra League leader of Gaibandha district, Shakil Akanda Bulbul, was sentenced to two months in jail.

According to the case statement, Sheikh Hasina had a telephone conversation with Chhatra League leader Shakil on October 25 last year.

Later, the prosecution filed a case with the ICT.

source : UNB