Hasina's defaced image painted over in DU late at night

Students present on the spot said the incident occurred around 3:00am when workers began coating the stained mural. While the painting of Sheikh Hasina's image was partially covered, a nearby pillar with a painting of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had already been repainted.

Students immediately protested the repainting, demanding proctor's resignation

Dhaka University (DU) students gathered in the middle of the night early today after workers, aided by a crane, attempted to paint over an image of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The picture, defaced during the July uprising that followed the fall of the government, had become a symbol of public outrage. It is located on a metro rail pillar behind the Raju Memorial Sculpture, which protesters view as a representation of the public disdain for Sheikh Hasina's administration.

Upon seeing the activity, students approached the workers, who claimed they were employed by the metro rail authority and had received permission from DU administration to proceed.

As news of the repainting spread across social media, particularly in DU students' Facebook groups, many rushed to the scene. Along with general students, leaders from several student organisations, including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Jatiya Nagarik Committee, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Biplabi Chhatra Moitree were present.

According to students, DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed arrived at the scene to address the agitated crowd. He explained that an intelligence official had informed him by phone that the repainting was a state directive. The proctor passed this information to DU's estate officer, Fatema Binte Mostafa, leading to the approval of the repainting.

However, this explanation failed to appease the students, who criticised the administration for acting without consulting them. Some students attempted to detain the proctor briefly, demanding his resignation. Saifuddin Ahmed apologised and claimed the decision was unintentional.

The repainting led to strong reactions on social media as well.

Umama Fatema, central coordinator of Students Against Discrimination, criticised the university administration in a post on her personal profile, calling them "nonsense" and "silly."

Prior to this, in September, a group of students had installed a preservation plaque on this metro rail pillar, designating it as an anti-fascist hate monument.

Source: the daily star