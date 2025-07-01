HC issues rule regarding seniority of non-government teachers | Miscellaneous News

Meanwhile, when contacted by the Ministry of Education and the departments on behalf of the dainikshiksha.com, it was learned that they will look at the copy of the rule and respond after receiving it.

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking why the seniority of teachers and employees of non-governmental educational institutions should not be ordered to start counting from the date of first joining instead of MPO enrollment.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Qazi Zinat Haque and Justice Ainun Nahar Siddiqa issued the rule. The lawyers of the writ petitioners told the reporters about the matter on Tuesday (July 1). A copy of the rule was not available.

Earlier, 80 lecturers including Mohammad Rezaul Karim filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking directions to count the seniority of teachers of non-government school, college and madrassahs across the country from the date of first joining.

The lawyers said that the seniority of teachers and employees across the country is determined from the date of monthly pay order (MPO) enrollment, not from the date of their first joining. However, in the case of all employees, the service period is counted from the date of first joining. Which is a direct violation of Articles 27 and 29 of the Constitution for teachers and employees of private educational institutions. Moreover, this writ petition was filed to eliminate this seniority-based discrimination.

Meanwhile, when contacted by the Ministry of Education and the departments on behalf of the dainikshiksha.com, it was learned that they will look at the copy of the rule and respond after receiving it.

Several teacher leaders said that hundreds of such rules have been issued in the past and the concerned have responded to all the rules. They will respond this time too.