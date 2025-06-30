HC orders to provide appropriate security to Muradnagar rape victim | Miscellaneous News

HC orders to provide appropriate security to Muradnagar rape victim

Dainikshiksha English Desk
Dainikshiksha English Desk
Miscellaneous 30/06/2025 11:46 amPublished:
- +
Miscellaneous 30/06/2025 11:46 amPublished:
A High Court division bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed in this connection.

#High Court

Hc orders to provide appropriate security to muradnagar rape victim

The High Court (HC) today ordered authorities concerned to provide appropriate security to the rape victim of Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla district.

It also ordered to remove all the photographs and video footages of the victims from the social networking sites within 24 hours and filing report on progress in the case in the next 15 days.

A High Court division bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Sayed Jahed Mansur passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ petition filed in this connection.

Police have arrested five people, including the main accused Fajar Ali, involved in the rape of a woman and spreading the video of the victim on social media, in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla district.

Source : BSS

#High Court